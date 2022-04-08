DECATUR
Joanne Karen (Terrell) Rainwater, 80, of Decatur, Alabama (formerly of Mayfield, NY) died at home on April 6, 2022, surrounded by family, going to be with our Lord after bravely fighting a long battle with cancer.
Joanne was born in Mayfield, NY on July 20,1941 to Walter and Lillian (Sleezer) Loveless. She graduated from Northville High School. She was lead majorette for her high school years and she hated history – having to take it twice, or maybe it was three times.
She married James Terrell on July 12, 1959. He preceded her in death in November 2013.
On July 31, 2018, she married Raymond David Rainwater.
She is also preceded in death by her mother and father, and sister Donna (Loveless) Wilson and her beloved ‘furry four-legged son” (who did not know he was a dog) and longtime pal, Cody.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband Raymond David Rainwater; daughter and son-in-law Sue Terrell and Edward Sullivan of Hillsboro, Alabama; son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Elizabeth Terrell of Denver, NC; sister Dixie (Loveless) Buckingham of Belleview, Florida; brother Willard Loveless, of Northville, New York; grandsons Jim Bishop of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Tony Bishop of Bradenton, Florida; Jack Terrell of Greenville, South Carolina; Luke Terrell of Wilmington, NC; Wade Allen of Raleigh, NC; Eric Allen of Greensboro, NC; two step-sons Navy Lt. Chaplain Shannon and Randi (Swift) Rainwater of San Diego, CA,; Benjamin and Jessica (Florez-Gomez) Rainwater of Atlanta, GA; one step-daughter Amber (Rainwater) and Mark Osborne of Los Angeles, CA; three step-grandsons, two step-granddaughters, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many loved friends.
She worked for Abbott Laboratories in Sturgis, Michigan for several years, retiring (the first time) to open a Post Net Franchise in Gloversville, NY with her husband, Jim.
Upon her second retirement in 2005, they began living their dream - travelling all over the country with their RV fulltime.
In 2011, they retired from their travels and settled in Decatur, Alabama.
After the death of her husband Jim in 2013, Joanne was very blessed to have found a wonderful man whom she loved dearly – David Rainwater. He treated her like a queen and made her life full of love and surprises. They loved each other “more”. They were inseparable – doing everything together whether it be travelling or grocery shopping to fill their already full freezer (because Joanne always wanted to be prepared for company). They were truly in love – never being afraid of PDA with a kiss, hug, or holding hands.
Joanne was an avid and very loyal volunteer with Hands Across Decatur - helping the homeless and less fortunate of Decatur and surrounding communities since 2012 – always volunteering to provide meals, serve meals, help with special events, send Thank You cards, help with fundraising, and assist with anything that needed to be done. Her heart was as big as big can be, she had a great sense of humor – always putting others before herself. Right up until the end of her life, she maintained her sense of humor through it all and wanted to make sure that her family was okay – even though she was the one who was preparing for her trip to Paradise.
She will be extremely missed, and many tears will be, and have been, shed by those who love her and by everyone whose lives she has touched. We are very blessed that God loaned her to us for 80 years until He called her home. She is more than a mom, wife, grandma, aunt, sister and friend – she is a role model and the rock of the family. She lived a full and fulfilling life, loved her family unconditionally and never said a harsh word about anyone. She is without pain now and we will see her again – with outstretched hands and Our Lord and Savior by her side.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home 741 Danville Rd SW, in Decatur, on Tuesday April 12, 2022, with Martin Valcarcel officiating. Family will receive friends at 10:30 with service being at 11. This is a time for her family, friends, and all whom lives she has touched to come together and rejoice in her life. A luncheon reception will be served at Hands Across Decatur, 1027 5th Avenue SE, Decatur, Alabama immediately following the celebration. All attending the Celebration Service are welcome. Thank you to our special friends Teresa Nixon and Cindy Averitt (and friends) for providing and arranging for the meal. Thank you also to our unhoused community and friends for helping prepare the location for her memorial luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to: Hands Across Decatur, 1027 5th Avenue SE, Decatur, AL 35601
See complete obituary, memorial page, and send condolences to the family at https://www.legacy.com/link.asp?i=OB34119407
