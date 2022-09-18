DECATUR — Joanne Wheat, 94, of Decatur, AL, passed away on August 12, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital. Joanne was a renowned local artist and art teacher. She also taught school for several years at Oneonta Elementary School in Oneonta, AL. Joanne was a current member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Decatur. She was also active in United Methodist Women in her previous churches – Lester Memorial United Methodist in Oneonta and First United Methodist in Decatur. As a member of the local DAR chapter, Garden Clubs in Oneonta and Decatur, and past president of the Decatur chapter of P.E.O. International, she was an avid and active member of the communities. She was preceded in death by her husband, G.F. Roy Wheat, Jr.; brother, Richard Bardrick; and son-in-law, Marin Eisgruber.

