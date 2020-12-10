HARTSELLE
Funeral service for Joe Ardis Morgan, 78, will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Michael Gunter officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Center Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Morgan died on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 4, 1942, in Morgan County to Earnest Morgan and Murdy Carnes Morgan. He was a farm worker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Morgan and his parents; three brothers, Paul, Ed and Billy Morgan and two sisters, Elizabeth and Virginia Watkins.
Survivors include two daughters, Selma Holladay and Stella Brannon; two sons, Charlie Morgan and Kenneth Morgan; two brothers, Frank Morgan and Franklin Morgan; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Cody Kustermann, Frank JR Morgan, Austin Morgan, Chris Truss, Daniel Holladay and Wade Jahnke.
