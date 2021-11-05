DECATUR — Joe B. Martin “Buddy”, 74, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021.
He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Cannon (Jason) and Lisa Martin; grandchildren, Michael Downs, Hannah Farley, Brianna Downs and Hunter Alexander; sisters, Patsy Duncan and Scarlett Spitzer; brother, Charles Lee Martin (Darlene) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Daphyne Martin; sister, Treva Minor and brother, Thomas B. Martin.
Buddy loved everything sports, especially Alabama football. He enjoyed golfing and playing bingo. He always looked forward to visiting with family and friends. He was known as a student athlete in high school that won a total of nine letters before becoming part of the first graduating class Austin High School ever produced. He played football, basketball, and ran track. He was the first student from Austin High to ever receive an athletic scholarship. After gaining a track scholarship to David Lipscomb University he went into the service. He served in the army as an Honor Guard in Seoul, Korea. From there he went into coaching and teaching. Words from Buddy himself found in an article from an interview with a local sportswriter years ago, “Coaching is like playing a sport, if you don’t have your heart in it, there isn’t any reason to stay with it. It is a great feeling to see the kids learn what you try to teach them and see what comes out of it. My philosophy is not only to teach technique, but also discipline. That is something I learned from my coaches.” Those words alone say a lot about the man he was. He loved to share his knowledge with others. Buddy will be missed greatly by those who knew and loved him.
The family thanks the personnel of Limestone Lodge Assisted Living and Hospice of the Valley for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Roselawn Funeral Home had the honor of serving the family.
