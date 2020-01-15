DECATUR — Funeral service for Joe B. Skipworth, 83, will be Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Rusty Hodges officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Skipworth died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 23, 1936, in Morgan County to Joseph Clarence “J.C.” Skipworth and Mary Etta Parrish Skipworth. He was a Master of Masonry winning a “Top Block Award” before his retirement and was the owner of Skipworth Masonry.
He was a United States Air Force veteran. He enjoyed gardening, and being outside, was an avid fisherman known as “The Fish King.” He was a loving father and grandfather and loved animals, especially his beloved dog “Peanut.” He was also a hardcore Alabama fan.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Ann Burns Skipworth; his parents; a brother, Buddy Skipworth; sister, Betty Edwards and a great-grandaughter, Zailey Mae.
Survivors include three daughters, Pam Skipworth Riddle, Decatur, AL, Donna Ahlstrom (Mark), Hartselle, AL and Cindy Tapscott (Paul Wayne), Hartselle, AL; one brother, Jerry Skipworth, Moulton, AL; one sister, Pat Jones, Hartselle, AL; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joey Strickland, Joshua Riddle, Hunter Tapscott, Drew Howard, Tyler Linville and Jim Cochrane, Jr..
Honorary Pallbearers will be Marcus Turney and Connor Strickland.
