HARTSELLE
Mr. Joe Bill Renshaw, 92, of Hartselle died Monday, June 28, 2021 in Hartselle. He was born, September 29, 1928 in Grice, TX, to Lee C. Renshaw and Lillie Griffin Renshaw. He served in the United States Navy from 1944-1948, member of the Lions International Club since 1953, Decatur Lions Club since 2004. He was the youngest of 11 children. He loved watching sports and old westerns.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Noble T. (Minnie) Renshaw; sisters, Velma (Wilburn) Hale, Kay (B.C.) Ryan, Wilma (Melvin) Denney, Joyce Renshaw, and Jennie Vance; and grandson, Timothy Sullivan.
Survivors include sons, Ron Renshaw, Joe M. (Amelia) Renshaw; daughters, Cynthia Kile, Pat Renshaw, Debbie Armenta; and grandchildren, Gina Hooten, Christal (Charles) Lytle, Susan Armenta, Skylar Renshaw, Brady Renshaw, Aubrey Renshaw, Georgia McCulloch, Carter McCulloch, Rodney Renshaw.
A celebration of life will be held by Joe M. and Amelia Renshaw at a later date.
Parkway Funeral Home and Crematory assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.