CLERMONT, FLORIDA — Joe Colvin Ockerman, 95, passed away on May 17, 2022 in Clermont, Florida.
Visitation will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, May, 28, 2022, at Friendship Baptist Church in Danville, Alabama. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM at the Church with Brother Joe Clement officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery.
Joe was a longtime resident of Danville. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dewese Ockerman and one granddaughter.
He is survived by his sons, Darwin (Carol) and Jeffrey (Kathy; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice at 2100 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL 34711.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.