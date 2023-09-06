Joe David Kilpatrick of Athens, AL, formerly of Snead, AL, passed away Friday, September 1, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital surrounded by his family.
David grew up in Snead and attended Snead Junior High, then Susan Moore High School, He started his college career at Snead State Junior College. After Snead State, he attended, Jacksonville State, Athens State, and The University of Alabama where he earned his Master’s Degree. He did additional graduate work at Oxford University in Great Britain, The University of Tel-Aviv in Israel, Fordham University, New York City, The University of South Alabama, Simmons University, Boston, Exeter University in the United Kingdom, The University of Beijing, Beijing China, and the University of Warsaw, Warsaw, Poland. He also traveled the world studying other cultures and traditions, his students were the benefactors of his travels.
His teaching career began at Cleveland High School, Cleveland, AL. After four years, he moved to Decatur High School where he taught for 36 years. He also taught at Clements High, Calhoun Community College and Athens State University. He taught English for one year in China.
David loved American history and loved teaching it to the thousands of students who passed through his classroom, many of whom have expressed their gratitude for his expert teaching.
David was a member of Snead United Methodist Church. He was a very talented pianist and listening to music was one of his favorite pastimes.
David always said life is good and he lived it to the fullest. He also would always say ROLL TIDE ROLL!
David is survived by his sister, Regenia James of Snead; special friend, Wichien Choosilp (Ott) of Athens; a nephew, Josh Johnson; and two great-nephews, also a host of cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Verbon Kilpatrick and Claudie V. Irvin Kilpatrick Owen; his step-father, Neal Owen; his grandparents, Robert David and Mary Verna Holland Kilpatrick, Mack and Nannie Hamby Irvin; and brothers-in-law, Wayne “Polly” Fowler and Bill James.
His funeral was Sunday September 3, 2023 at Snead Funeral Home with burial at Morton’s Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Garry Kilpatrick, Phillip Dendy, Tony Hall, Larry Brewer, Joshua Johnson, and Kenneth Lambert. The funeral was conducted by Billy Irvin and Rev. Bric Latham.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.