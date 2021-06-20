EVA — Funeral Service for Joe Delano Ozbolt, age 88, of Eva, will be at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Hamby’s Chapel United Methodist Church with Bill Stone and Charley Brown officiating; burial in Hamby’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00-12:00 prior to the service.
Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Ozbolt passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at his residence. He was born December 10, 1932, in Gum Pond, AL, to Blaz and Gathie Ozbolt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bettye Joan Ozbolt; brother, Edward Ozbolt; and sisters, Imelda Mann and Drucilla Nichols.
Survivors include his children, Denise Ozbolt, Mark (Kerry) Ozbolt, Nolan (Tamra) Ozbolt, and Tanya Ozbolt; grandchildren, Kyle Brown, Leslie (Justin) Rogers, Forrest (Neeta) Ozbolt, Angela Ozbolt, Garret Ozbolt, and Mark (Whitney) Thompson; great-grandchildren, Natalie Rogers, Trace Thompson, Keelan Thompson, and Griffin Ozbolt; sisters, Winnell Crow, Ermaline Caudle, and Annie Childers; and many nieces and nephews.
