HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Joe Fagan will be Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens in Decatur with Military Honors. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home. Mr. Fagan, 89, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at his residence in Hartselle. He was born in Lawrence County on May 6, 1931 to parents Andrew Fagan and Sadie Rae Garner. He was an Army Veteran and fought in the Korean War. He retired from Kroger after 37 years of service as head clerk, he loved fishing and Alabama football.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew David Fagan and Sadie Garner Fagan; brothers, Jasper ‘Bud’ Fagan (Berthalee Fagan), Leroy David Fagan (Willie Mae Fagan), Gary Fagan (Liz Fagan); sisters, Dorothy Terry (J.W. Terry) and Elaine Terry (Wade Terry).
Survivors include his loving wife of 71 years, Jessie Louise Fagan; son, David Walter Fagan of Tennessee; daughters, JoRene Thomas of Hartselle, Rebecca DeMike of Hartselle; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Brother Cody Landis will be officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.