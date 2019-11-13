TRINITY — Funeral for Joe H. Hargrove, 78, of Trinity will be Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Parkway Funeral Home 11 a.m. with Rev. Shane Williams officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Hargrove, who died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at NHC, was born July 16, 1941, to John Henry Hargrove and Eva Lorene Coffey Hargrove. He was a member of Oak Grove FCM Church and was a loving husband and Papa. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Dot Hargrove; two sons, Joey (Sonia) Hargrove, Jeff (Danita) Hargrove; brother, Bobby Ray (Shirley) Hargrove; two sisters, Patricia (Clinton) Meade, Malisia “Betsy” (Windell) England; and three grandchildren, Danielle Hargrove, Gabbie Hargrove, Gavin Hargrove.
Pallbearers will be Windell England, Jim Cochran, Jr., Byron Terry, Bobby Robertson, Wesley Rutherford, Brian Winchester.
Honorary pallbearers will be Phillip Porter, Sidney Shankle, Gavin Hargrove.
Special thank you to the nurses and staff at NCH and for the loving care provided. Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of The Valley.
