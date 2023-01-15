DECATUR — A private family graveside service for Joe H. Slate, 92, at Herring Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing.
Dr. Joe H. Slate died on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at his residence. He was born September 21, 1930, in Morgan County, to Murphy Slate and Marie Hutson Slate.
Joe H. Slate held a Ph.D. from the University of Alabama, with post doctoral studies at the University of California. Dr. Slate was appointed Professor Emeritus in 1992, after having served as Professor of Psychology, Head of the Division of Behavioral Sciences, and Director of Institutional Effectiveness at Athens State University in Alabama. He was an Honorary Professor at Montevallo University and a former Adjunct Professor at Forest Institute of Professional Psychology. Dr. Slate was a licensesd psychologist and member of the American Psychological Association. He was listed in the National Register of Health Service Providers in Psychology and the Prescribing Psychologist’s Register.
As head of Athens State University Psychology Department and Director of Institutional Effectiveness, he established the University’s parapsychology research laboratory and introduced experimental parapsychology, biofeedback, hypnosis and self-hypnosis into the instructional and research programs. His research includes projects for the U.S. Army Missle Research and Development Command, the Parapsychology Foundation of New York, and numerous private sources. He is the founder of the International Parapsychology Research Institute and Foundation (PRIF) which, in addition to sponsoring research, has endowed a scholarship program in perpetuity at Athens State University.
His official research topics have included: rejuvenation, health and fitness, the human aura, psychotherapy, reincarnation, precognition, retrocognition, telepathy, clairvoyance, psychokinesis, objectology, numerology, astral projection, sand reading, crystal gazing, dowsing, dreams, the wrinkled sheet, table tipping, discarnate interactions, psychic vampires, hypnosis, self hypnosis, age regression, past-life regression, the afterlife, preexistence, the peak experience, natural resources, learning, problem solving, and the subconscious, to list but a few.
He established the Dr. Joe H. and Rachel Slate Scholarship at the University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa), and the Dr. Joe H. and Rachel Slate Scholarship for the Arts at Athens State University. Each Scholarship exists in perpetuity and is awarded annually to students who need financial assistance.
Dr. Slate has appeared on several radio and television shows, including “Strange Universe”, the “History Channel” and “Sightings”.
He was an accomplished author of over 20 books on a wide range of topics in psychology and self-help.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Rachel Slate; a brother, Max Slate and his parents
Survivors include his sons, Marc Slate (Marsha), David Slate (Traci) and Daryl Slate (Shonna W.); a brother, Jack Slate; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
