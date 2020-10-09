COURTLAND — W. Joe Loosier, 86, of Courtland passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his residence after an extended illness. Due to the COVID pandemic, a graveside service will be at 11 a.m. today, October 9th at Courtland City Cemetery with Brother Scotty Letson officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Loosier was a native of Lawrence County and a retired farmer.
He was preceded in death by wife, Nadine Loosier; parents, Clarence and Mamie McGregor Loosier; brother, Horace Loosier; and sisters, Louise Sherill and Myrlene Chandler.
Survivors include his friend and caretaker, Sherry King; sister, Bobby Thompson (Johnny) of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Dan Simmons, Steve Terry, Mark Thomas, Clarence Logston, Jimmy Hagood, and Jimmy Ray Terry.
The family extends their appreciation to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice and nurse, Megan Terry. Special thanks is given to his lifelong friend, Bert Pippen along with all of his friends and the Courtland community.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.