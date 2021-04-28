DECATUR — Funeral service for Joe Mac Hollis, age 89, of Decatur, will be Friday, April 30, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Agee officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Hollis, who died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Summerford Nursing Home, was born January 7, 1932, in Geneva County to Joseph Clifton Hollis and Nina Dell McNeal Hollis. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Keller Hollis. Mr. Hollis served in the U. S. Air Force for two years, and worked as a draftsman at NASA for 37 years. He was a deacon at Moulton Heights Baptist Church for 40 years, and at Somerville Baptist Church for three years. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Tiny Louise Hall Hollis; three daughters, Joanna Mohr (Michael) of Guntersville, Jennifer Herbert (Richard) of Hartselle, and Jill Starnes (Shannon) of Athens; one brother, Mancel Hollis (Ann) of Slocomb; one grandson, Slaide Mohr of Guntersville; three granddaughters, Emily Herbert of Hartselle, Mackenzie Mohr of Guntersville, and Josie Starnes of Athens; and a host of nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
