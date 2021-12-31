FALKVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Joe Mack Edmondson, 87, will be today, December 31, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Piney Grove Cemetery with Bro. Stephen Cannon officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No public visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Edmondson died on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 8, 1934, in Cullman County to Thomas Arthur Edmondson and Berith Ann McCroskey Edmondson. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Falkville, a member of the Falkville Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Morgan County Baptist Association Disaster Relief Team. He also volunteered with the Huntsville Botanical Gardens Galaxy of Lights. Mr. Edmondson was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was employed by Wolverine Tube as a Crane Operator, prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Arthur Harold Edmondson.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Richards Edmondson, Falkville, AL; sons, Gregory Edmondson, Falkville, AL and Michael Edmondson (Denise), Good Hope, AL; daughter, Maria Edmondson Whitmire (Brian), Hartselle, AL; six grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Deacons of First Baptist Church of Falkville.
In lieu of flowers: Family requests donations be made to MCBA Disaster Relief, 1410 State Street, NW, Hartselle, AL 35640.
