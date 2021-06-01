BLOUNTSVILLE — A graveside service for Joe C. Mooneyham, 76, of Blountsville, Alabama, will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Shiloh Cemetery, with Bro. Billy Vaughn and Bro. Greg Bailey officiating, and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Mooneyham passed on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at his residence. He was born July 8, 1944 in Morgan County to, Dorrell B. Mooneyham and Lola Lee Goree Mooneyham.
Mr. Mooneyham was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Jack Mooneyham.
Survivors include wife, Martha Mooneyham; two sons, Blake Mooneyham (Melissa) and Bradley Mooneyham (Charity); one daughter, Cynthia Vaughn (Billy); one brother, John Mooneyham; one sister, Willodyne Sandlin; thirteen grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Vaughn, Mikell Mooneyham, Joseph Mooneyham, Joe Lucas Mooneyham, Jayden Mooneyham, and Ben Skelton.
Honorary Pallbearers will be, Keeton Gilmer and Caleb Miles
