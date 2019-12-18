DECATUR — Joe Neal Brazier, 79, of Decatur, passed away on December 16, 2019. His visitation will be on Thursday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of his Life will be on Friday at noon in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. Bro. Scotty Hogan is officiating.
Joe is survived by his son, Patrick Brazier (Sandra), and two grandsons, Hunter and Easton Brazier; three siblings, Barbara Pickens(Thomas), Doris Middlebrooks, and Beverly Thompson(Jeff); and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, W. L. Brazier and mother, Lena Pauline Marks Brazier.
Joe was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing. He was the best dad and pawpaw. He loved spending time with his son and two grandsons. He also loved the sport of archery. He was an honest hardworking man. He was a great man that will be missed by many.
Serving as pallbearers will be close friends and family.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
