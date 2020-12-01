HARTSELLE — Masonic Graveside service for Joe Williams, 62, of Hartselle will be today, December 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Reeves Family Cemetery with Brother Rayford Milligan and Brother Israel Milligan officiating with Peck Funeral Home officiating. No visitation is planned.
Mr. Williams, who was born April 4, 1958 in Ohio to Clifford D. Williams and Wilda Dobbs Williams, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Joe had worked for many years at Tanksley Machine Shop before becoming an instructor at Calhoun Community College’s Machine Tool Technology Program. He was a member of Crossroads Fellowship Church since 1982, was a Mason and a Shriner and a member of the Nunn-Oden Lodge in Hartselle. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather and loved his family, community, students and his Church Family. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Vickie Milligan Williams; a son, Wesley Williams; a daughter, Wendey Williams Towe (Adam); a brother, Tommy Williams (Kay); and a sister, Rosemary Helms (Gene); six grandchildren, Alexus, Kady, Slade, Caiden, Skyler and Arabella.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.