DECATUR — Joel Etheridge Teague, 45, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022. His visitation will be on Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 3:00 PM in the chapel of the funeral home with John Teague officiating. He will be laid to rest in Cheatham Cemetery.
Joel is survived by his daughter, Riley Brantley; significant other, Jessica Brantley; aunt, Jo Robbins (Ant); brothers, Jimmy and John Teague; sister-in-law, Stacey Teague; nephews, Jim Kodee, Sam Teague, and Cody and Tylar Harbison; nieces, Shelby Romero, Morgan Teague, Brittney Buscha and Benaiah Teague.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Kenneth and Sue Teague; grandparents, Tennis and Maddie Teague and Etheridge and Maggie Robbins.
Joel was born to Kenneth and Sue Teague on March 11, 1977. He was a nice surprise as her tubes were tied.
Joel grew up, graduated from Austin High School, and went on to work in the restaurant business.
About 10-11 years ago a very special and important person came into Joel’s life. She was a cute curly hair little girl that stole his heart and made him a daddy, her name is Riley. He loved her with all of his heart. When she moved away he stayed in constant contact with her, always letting her know daddy was always there.
Joel ended up going down a dark road that put him in jail, but don’t be sad because this was a blessing. God was working on him. While in jail he got saved on April 9, 2017, baptized on May 25, 2017, and continued living a true Christian life all the way until his passing on May 14, 2022. He was so excited to learn more about the word of God and always had questions for his older brother, John. We’d spend hours going over the Word during our Sunday home Bible study with Ant. He had a big caring heart, always checking on others and helping out however he could.
Besides reading the Bible and other books he enjoyed watching sci-fi movies. He loved his family and spending time with us. He was a fun uncle. We could always count on him to help hide eggs at Easter. He started our family tradition of wearing silly hats and having a family picture made in them. Joel always made time to hang out and play with the little kids, but he was a big kid himself. Such a joy and pleasure to always be around, and had a smile that could light up a room.
Pallbearers will be Sam Teague, Benaiah Teague, Kevin McCrary, Gumby Sanchez, Jamie Hill and Josh Morris.
