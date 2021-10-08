SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Joel H. Gurley, 77, of Somerville, will be Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Gurley’s Soggy Bottom Music Barn with Kenneth Roberts, Rev. Pearl Jenkins, and Bro. Michael Gunter officiating. Burial will be in Blue Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Gurley’s Soggy Bottom Music Barn.
Mr. Gurley died October 6, 2021, at his residence. He was born November 30, 1943, in Morgan County to John Earl Gurley and Mable Inez Oden Gurley. Joel was a member of the American Legion of Morgan City, Alabama. He was a farmer for many years and hauled logs and raised cattle and other farm animals. In more recent years, Joel did many benefits at his Soggy Bottom Barn. He enjoyed helping people and raised a great deal of money for many groups who were financially disabled and individuals who were sick or in need. He enjoyed being the chief cook until he was disabled.
Survivors include his wife, Dianna Gurley of Somerville; one son, Philip Gurley (Stacey) of Somerville; one daughter, Marnie Meleca (Frank) of Seneca, SC; four grandchildren, Hali Gurley, Trace Bowden, Ivy Bowden, and Joel Dallas Meleca; one great-grandchild, Taytum Hopper.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Johnson, Jerry Smith, Cole Johnson, Randy Love, Trace Bowden, and Travis Weaver.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Soggy Bottom Gang.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Brenda Bowers and Carol Jean Duke for their wonderful care of Joel. They would also like to thank Dale McCutcheon for honoring Joel’s funeral wishes. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Betty Earl Tarpley.
