DANVILLE — Joel McGuyre Sr., age 77, of Danville, Alabama passed away on Sunday July 14, 2019. Joel was born September 12, 1941. Visitation for Joel will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Joel will be laid to rest at Ebenezer Cemetery, Falkville, Alabama.
Joel is survived by his wife, Becki; daughter, Marsha Metz; and sons, Joseph McGuyre, Joel McGuyre Jr. and Phillip Crow; 12 grandchildren and six great- grandchildren.
Joel was preceded in death by his parents, Homer C. and Zula Bell Mcuyre, as well as a sister, Carolyn G. Tidwell. Joel was retired from This, That & The Other. Joel enjoyed talking to people all over the world on his Ham Radio. Joel had a great sense of humor and will be missed by all that knew him.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the McGuyre family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.