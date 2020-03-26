FALKVILLE
A graveside funeral service and interment for Joel Turner, 75, will be Friday, March 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Falkville City Cemetery with Dr. Milan Dekich officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No Visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Turner died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 9, 1944, in Georgia to Loni Turner and Lorene Hester Turner.
He was “The Voice” of Falkville Football for 20 years.He had a passion for youth sports and volunteered much of his time through the years as Falkville High School Booster Club President, Falkville Park and Recreation President, as well as coaching many of the youth in the community. He considered it to be a priviledge to be a positive influence in their lives. He was a lifetime bird hunter and an avid golfer and was the owner of B&J Rubber Company.
Preceding him in death were his parents and a sister, Lannette Barber.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda Turner, Falkville; one daughter, Tracey Renae Jones (Larry), Cullman, AL; one son, Rodney Allen Turner (Cindy), Falkville, AL; a nephew, Chris Gibson (Lisa), Hartselle, AL; two grandchildren, Zack Garrison (Erin) and Alli Garrison.
Pallbearers will be some of the players from the ball teams that he had coached.
