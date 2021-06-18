HARTSELLE — Joetta Albano, 64, of Hartselle passed away on June 16, 2021 at her residence. The visitation will be on Saturday, June, 19, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel with a service at 11:00 A.M. and burial in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Albano was born in Washington D.C. to William Hatton Sr. and Fayetta Hatton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Albano.
She is survived by daughter, Billie Joe White, son, Jesse Lee Baker, and daughter, Sara Fay Chenoweth; brothers, Patrick Hatton and William Hatton Jr.; and grandchildren, Olivia, Willie, Lyric, Nicole, Jaydon, Ava-Grace, Cora Leigh, Wyatt, Bella.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.