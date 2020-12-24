SOMERVILLE — Graveside service for Joey Lee Barnet, age 45, of Somerville will be Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Historic Somerville Cemetery with Pastor Josh Sparkman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Sunday at the Cemetery.
Joey, who died on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born August 11, 1975 in Decatur, AL to Rayburn Barnett and Sandra Reeves Barnett. He attended No Fences Cowboy Church, loved horses and trail riding with his friends and Joey was a man who never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his mother.
He is survived by his wife, Sonia Eubanks Barnett; his father, Rayburn Barnett; and two brothers, Eddie Barnett (Kim) and Troy Barnett (Carrie).
Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
