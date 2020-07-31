MADISON — Joey Steven Ward, 44 of Madison, AL, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Limestone County. Mr. Ward was born March 2, 1976 in Morgan County. He was a Project Manager for Turner Construction Company.
There will be a 6 p.m. Memorial Service on August 1 at Point Mallard Amphitheater next to ice rink, social distancing required (2901 Point Mallard Drive SE, Decatur, AL 35601). Spry Funeral Home in Athens assisted the family.
Survivors: mother, Janet Jackson Berryman and father, James Steven Ward; son, Hunter Ward; sisters, Leslie Moody, Britney Lewis and husband, Adam and Casey Ward; brother, Andy Ward and wife, Nicole; grandmother, Wilda Jackson; forever best friend, Kelly Ward; host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
All donations should be made to Hunter Ward education fund at any Redstone Federal Credit Union location.
