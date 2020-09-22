DECATUR — Johanna Flynn Horton, 72, passed away on March 14, 2020. Her funeral Mass will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday September 25, 2020 at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at the church. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Ann’s Catholic School Education Foundation.
Also, for all who are planning on attending the service to please wear a mask.
Roselawn Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
