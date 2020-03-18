DECATUR — On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Johanna Flynn Horton, loving wife, mother, and “Hanna” passed away at the age of 72.
Johanna was born December 17, 1947 in Decatur, AL to Joseph “Joe” and Dorothy “Dot” Flynn. She graduated from Decatur High School and went on to The University of Montevallo where she received a degree in Education and Counseling in 1970. Johanna had a passion for teaching and touched many lives through the years. She started her teaching at Gordon Bibb Elementary and went on to teach at Tennessee Valley High School for seven years. In 1981 she would take a job at St. Ann where she would spend 23 years teaching and seven as principal inspiring children and teachers alike. After retiring, she continued touching young lives through YES classes at her church and taking care of her grandchildren. Johanna loved the Lord and her devotion to Him allowed her to inspire others and always see the good in them. She blessed many lives with her generosity and compassion and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Don L. Horton, daughter, Amy H. Counts, sons, Lamar (Andrea) Horton, Eric (Jada) Horton; grandchildren, Abigail and Olivia Counts, Victoria Horton, Bayley, Amblin, Mary Jane, Marley and Jaxon Horton, Caleigh Duncan, Zoe and Heidi White; sister, Pat Hill (John); brother, Michael Flynn (Jennifer).
There will be a Memorial Mass on March 20, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at the Annunciation of the Lord. There will be a Rosary at 2:00 and a visitation from 2:30 to 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the St. Ann Catholic School Education Foundation.
Please log on to www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com to write a condolence to the family.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
