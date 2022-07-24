D.7.24.22 John Marmann.jpg

DECATUR — John Alan Marmann died from a sudden brain hemorrhage on June 21, 2022 at the age of 49. He is survived by his amazing wife Dori and wonderful daughters Nicole (13) and Ella (12). Born to Richard A. Marmann, Sr. and Anne T. Marmann (deceased) in Decatur, AL, he was the tenth of 11 children (the “love child” as they called him): Teresa Dawson (Dennis), Richard A. Marmann, Jr. (Sandra), Mary Lynn Bronner (David), Robert Marmann (Sue), Deborah Miller (Gary), Linda Bryan (Craig), Steven “Michael” Marmann (deceased), Patricia Marmann, Charles Marmann (Karla), and James “David” Marmann (Angela). John was the beloved uncle of 20 nieces and nephews.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.