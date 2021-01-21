HARTSELLE — John Allen McAbee, II, 48, born January 8, 1973 and a resident of Hartselle, AL was taken home January 15, 2021, while traveling through Gonzalez County, Texas doing the work of his Heavenly Father.
Allen is survived by his wife, Jada McAbee; daughter, Mattie Killough (Bradley) and his first grandchild due August 2021; mother, Susan McAbee; father, John McAbee (Valerie); sister, Leslie Griffin (Brian); brother, Aaron McAbee; stepson, Ryland Miller; three nieces, four nephews, and a host of other family and friends.
Family will receive friends 11 a.m. Saturday, January 23rd at Decatur Baptist Church; followed by a Celebration of Life at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider dotations in Allen’s memory to: United Cerebral Palsy: http://ucphuntsville.org/or DBC MISSIONS: https://giving.ncsservices.org/App/Giving/ncs-2767
