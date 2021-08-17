HARTSELLE — Funeral service for John C. Boger, 67, will be Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Devin Hudson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Boger died on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was born February 17, 1954, in Morgan County to Elmer John Boger and Loree Blackwood Boger. He was a driver for UPS, prior to his passing. He was a wonderful husband, son and brother. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Julie Boger; brother, Don Boger (Lisa).
Pallbearers will be Junior Allen, Mike Hatfield, Ben Townsend, Logan Boyer, Bernie Sparks and Brad Norris.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Dobbins, Larry Pyle, Larry Cheatham, Roy Vinsant and Danny Wallace.
The family requests that all attending the visitation and service wear masks and please use social distancing.
