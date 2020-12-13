FALKVILLE
A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for John D. Kirby, 84, will be Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Ralph Henderson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Kirby died on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born September 29, 1936, in Morgan County to Orville Lee Kirby and Lois Chenault Kirby. He was an equipment operator in the Construction Industry and was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church until his health prevented him from going to church and he moved to Auburn to live. He loved his dogs. John was a hard working businessman and loved Auburn and Alabama football. He loved his grandchildren and his great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Johnson Kirby and his parents.
Survivors include one daughter, Kathy Kirby Storey (Todd); two sons, Johnny Kirby and Michael Kirby; two brothers, Randy Kirby and Orbin Kirby; two sisters, Shirley Townsend and Betty Hill; five grandchildren, Lee K. Holze, Lashae K. Cagle, Mallory S. Ulmer, Jamie S. Skipper and Mary Katherine S. Quillin; five great grandchildren, Alyse Kirby French, Liam Hotze, Nathan Cagle, Makayla Cagle and Amory Katherine Ulmer.
Pallbearers will be Will Hotze, Liam Hotze, Orbin Kirby, Randy Kirby, Brian Townsend, and Gary Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Alzheimers Association.
