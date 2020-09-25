DECATUR — John David Black, 76, of Decatur passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Keller Landing Rehab and Recovery Center in Tuscumbia, Alabama. He was born November 2, 1943 in Decatur, Alabama, to Tulloss Willard Black and Anna Campbell Black.
John retired from Solutia in 1999 after beginning work in 1962 at Chemstrand. He was transferred to the Greenville, South Carolina offices in 1980, and later the Atlanta offices in 1986 before returning to the Decatur plant as production planning manager in 1993. John graduated from Athens College in 1974. Before moving from Decatur, John was active in Covenant Presbyterian Church as an elder, Committee on Church Cooperation and Meals on Wheels. Upon returning to Decatur, he was involved in First United Methodist Church, the Friends of Delano Park and the Old Decatur Association until dementia changed his life.
John leaves behind his wife, Peggy Riddle Black; two daughters, Susan Black Beam and Jennifer Black Carlquist; sister, Jean Black Hancock; two nephews and four beloved grandchildren, Max, Mary Cathryn, Allyson and Eric.
Please, no flowers. Make any memorials to Faith Promise at Decatur United Methodist Church, Friends of Delano Park or the charity of your choice.
The memorial service will be Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service. A private family service will be held following the service in the church columbarium where John’s ashes will be placed. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
