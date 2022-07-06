DECATUR — Celebration of Life for John David Ward will be Thursday, July 7 at 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
John D. went to Heaven on Saturday, July 2 from Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born on January 10, 1950 in Huntington, West Virginia to Paul D. Ward Sr. and Lillian Helena Holm. He was a business owner of two Total Hose/Parker Store locations before retiring in September 2016. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bob; and his loving wife, Patsy.
Survivors include his son, Scott Castleberry (Mariyana); his daughter, Carrie Ward; his granddaughter, Liyana Castleberry; his grandson, Aiden Castleberry; his brother, Paul Ward Jr. (Debbie); his brother, Raymond Ward (Dee); his sister, Helen Strouphauer (Al); and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
