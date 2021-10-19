DECATUR — Funeral service for John Davis Taylor, 80, of Decatur will be on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Forest Hill Baptist Church with Jon-Allen Stanley officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the church.
Mr. Taylor, who was born in Morgan County in Alabama to Dewitt Talmage Taylor and Katie Lorene Muzzey, died on Monday, October 18, 2021 at his home. He was a wonderful father, husband, and grandfather. Everyone who met him, loved him and he loved them. Mr. Taylor loved his church and Alabama football. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda McAbee Taylor; parents, Dewitt Talmage Taylor and Katie Lorene Muzzey Taylor; brother, James H. Thompson and sister, June Elizabeth Taylor Garnett.
Survivors include his wife, Delores Champion Taylor; his son, Daniel Dugger, Decatur; four daughters, Tracy Owens (Brandon), Decatur, Shelley Bowling (Doug), Decatur, Bridgette Foster (Alan), Decatur, Hollie Blackwood (Ricky), Decatur; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Scott Garnett, Kevin McAbee, Keith McAbee, Tommy Vaughn, Tim Hornish, and Steve Linthicum.
Honorary pallbearer will be Derek Turner.
A Special thanks to the ladies at Carinity therapy services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.