DECATUR — John Dwain Jennings of Decatur, Alabama went to meet the Lord on March 30, 2021. Dwain was born on February 9, 1955 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to John David Jennings and Elizabeth Ardelia Jordan Jennings (Davis). Dwain served for three years and 10 months as a rifleman in the Second Marine Division with the United States Marine Corps from June 19, 1972 to April 15, 1976, earning a good conduct medal. After he was discharged, he worked as a traveling carnival worker and as a painting contractor. Dwain attended Eternal Life Ministries in Priceville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John David Jennings and Elizabeth Ardelia Jordan Jennings Davis; sisters, Jona Sue Jennings, Elizabeth Ann Jennings, Starla Jean Jennings and Rita Carolyn Jennings; and brothers, Ronald Blake Jennings and Allen Joseph Jennings. He is survived by his daughter, April Mays, Bradenton, Florida; sister, Minnie “Cricket” Jennings Hayes (Levi Tucker) of Decatur and brother, George Rodney Jennings of Decatur.
Final arrangements by Cremation Services of East Alabama. Services will be announced at a later date.
