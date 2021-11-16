SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for John E. Shirey, 61, will be Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Shirey died on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at his residence. He was born September 13, 1960, in Illinois, to John Henry Shirey and Patricia Lou Swan Shirey. He was employed by Decatur Transit, Port of Decatur, as a Greyhound Bus Agent, prior to his passing. He loved his kids and grandkids dearly. He was a big Alabama Fan - “ROLL TIDE!”, loved bowling and was a huge Stephen King enthusiast. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sandra Schulte.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Annette Shirey; son, David Shirey; daughters, Michelle Spicer (Matt) and Heather Mason (Mitchell); brothers, James Shirey and John Russell Grandstaff (Kelly) and nine grandchildren.
