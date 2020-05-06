DECATUR — John Edward Hargrave, 70, of Decatur, AL passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home. Mr. Hargrave was born on November 17, 1949 in Greenbrier, AL to Pete Hargrave and Martha Lou Jolly Hargrave.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jimmy Hargrave.
Mr. Hargrave is survived by his son, Jeff Hargrave (Elizabeth); daughter, Jaclyn Arnold (Joey); grandchildren, John Hudson Hargrave, Meryl Anne Hargrave, Emakay Arnold and Anabelle Arnold; and sisters, Janie Whitt and Joyce Johnston.
Due to the State Health Order there will be a private visitation and graveside service for Mr. Hargrave. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. (www.diabetes.org)
