DECATUR — John Eric Lampi, 57, of Decatur will have a Celebration of Life service on Saturday July 25, 2020 at Cave Spring Baptist Church in Priceville at 4:00 P.M. with Pastor Jamie Stewart officiating. A visitation will be at 3:00 prior to the service at Cave Spring Baptist Church. After the service there will be a gathering and celebration of Eric’s life.
Eric Lampi was born on September 23, 1962 in Marion, Alabama to Margaret Morrison Lampi. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather. Eric was the best provider and supporter for his family and friends. His top priority was taking care of us and having quality time together. Eric was a GM Service manager for over 30 years. His favorite hobby was restoring and tinkering on his 55’ Chevy.
Eric is survived by his wife, Vickie Lampi; his mother, Margaret Morrison Lampi; his three children, Laura Lampi Chambers (Dustin Chambers), John William Lampi (Amanda Lampi), Anna Lynn Lampi (fiancé Jackson Edwards); two grandchildren, Emma Jade Lampi and John Walker Lampi; brother, David Lampi.
In lieu of flowers, any donation can be made to Priceville Volunteer Fire Department so they can continue to serve the community.
