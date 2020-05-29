DECATUR — John Falcon Griffin of Decatur, Alabama died on May 21, 2020 at the age of 68.
John is survived by his wife Julie Griffin née Baggett; his sons, John (Karen Griffin née Goens) and Eric; his grandchildren, Elizabeth and Raquel, and his brother, James (Debbie Griffin née Hayes). He is predeceased by his parents, Davis Rollins Griffin and Mary Elizabeth Griffin née Madry; and his sisters, Pat Wade and Jean Hall.
John was born on February 26, 1952 in Decatur, Alabama. He attended Morgan County High School. On June 6, 1975 John married the love of his life and would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary this June. John’s favorite hobbies included working on cars, watching races, tinkering, and playing with his grandchildren. John was a member of Chapel Baptist Church.
A memorial service is scheduled for noon on Saturday May 30 at Roselawn Funeral Home. Mike Callahan will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in John’s memory to one of his favorite charitable organizations: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Alzheimer’s Association, ASPCA, or The Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.