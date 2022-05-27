DECATUR — John Galey Howell, 85, of Decatur, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday May 25, 2022. He was born in Decatur, Alabama to Arthur George Howell and Sarah Elizabeth Patterson Howell.
John graduated from Auburn University in 1960 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked with the Army Missile Command, Marshal Space Flight Center, SCI Systems, and American Data Corporation. In 1970, he co-founded Universal Data Systems with Mark C. Smith. John lived life to the fullest, finding joy in most every moment. His loves were hunting, deep-sea and fresh-water fishing, farming, family, friends and dancing with his wife. Always quick with a smile and a laugh, he was blessed with the ability to strike up a conversation with just about anyone. We will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Arthur George Howell II, and his sister, Sarah Elizabeth Howell Broom.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Pamela Clark Howell; his daughter, Susan (Buddy) Geortz; daughter, Karen Hilbun; stepdaughter, Kim Dickens; grandchildren, Ben (Lisa) Goertz, Amy (Josh) Paul, Caleb Goertz, Jacob Goertz, Lily Hilbun; great-grandchildren, Theodore Goertz, Eleanor Goertz, Zeppelin Paul, Ember Paul, Saylor Paul and Cora Paul. Also survived by his beloved animals, dogs, Lulu, Freckles, and Dan, cats, Gus and Bill, and horse, Mack.
The family would like to extend their special and loving thanks to Helen Blake and Susan Pinckley for their friendship, care and love. The family also thanks Hospice of the Valley.
Funeral services will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Decatur on Saturday May 28, 2022 at 11 a.m., visitation will begin at 10 a.m. in the library. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery following the service. Pallbearers will be Buddy Goertz, Ben Goertz, Caleb Goertz, Jacob Goertz, Jamie Walker, and Blake Gray.
Peck Funeral Home assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Community Free Clinic or St. John’s Episcopal Church, both of Decatur, or to the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.