ATHENS — Funeral for John Gust, 65, will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Aaron Kretzschmar officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. He will lie in state from noon to 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Gust, who died Monday, November 18, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center, was born October 4, 1954, in Morgan County to Johann Theo Gust and Brigitte Holz Gust. He was preceded in death by his father, Johann Theo Gust. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired auto mechanic.
Survivors include his mother, Brigitte Gust; sister, Heidi Holder; brother, Dieter Gust (Patricia); brother, Norbert Gust (Barbara); friend, Tina Sparkman (special friend for over 30 years); nieces, Crystal Webber, Diana Gust, Becky Dziedzic; nephews, Kevin Gust and Shawn Holder; great-nephew, Riley.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Wounded Warrior Project (P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675) or donate online.
