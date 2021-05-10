DECATUR — John Gildersleeve Hendriks, 92, of Decatur, Alabama.
A long-time Decatur resident, John was born on September 5, 1928 in Camden, Arkansas to Louis Hendriks and Bess (Dunn) Craise. He passed away May 7, 2021.
John is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marjorie, (who passed on January 23, 1995.); son, John Victor; and brothers Louis, Jr. and Robert Craise, Jr.
He is survived by his daughters, Alexa(Richard) Berenbak, and Gilda R. Turner of Decatur; sons, John (Bud), Jr. (Cathy) of Garden Ridge, TX, and David of Decatur; sister, Patricia Hendriks Rivers of McKinney, TX; He leaves behind six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. ; and godson, Steven Piper.
Mr. Hendriks graduated boarding school from Subiaco Academy, Subiaco, AR. He received his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Arkansas. He retired from the U.S. Army Missile Command at Redstone Arsenal in 1987 having authored several patents.
John was an avid outdoorsman: hunting, fishing, camping, boating, water skiing, hiking, vegetable gardening and soloed a small plane. He loved to sing, worked on cars, and watched sports. Woo Pig Sooie!! After his retirement, he enjoyed his Lewis Smith Lake property. He advocated health and nutrition.
He was a parishioner at St. Ann and Annunciation Of The Lord parishes since 1963. John sang in the church choir for over 5 decades, sometimes singing solo at Mass, as well as at funerals, or weddings. He directed several festivals at St. Ann’s School.
His visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, May 12th at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church, with Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 11:30. The Rite of Committal will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
