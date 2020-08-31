HARTSELLE — Parents, U Estes Lockhart and Audrey M. Entrekin Lockhart. Graveside aervice will be Monday at 2:00 p.m., at Hartselle City Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Ray Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home Directing.
Graduated from Morgan County High School in 1944. Served in the 301st Naval Construction Battalion (Seabees), United States Navy 1944-1946. Received B.S., degree (1950) and M.S. degree (1957) from Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University). Taught Vocational Agriculture at Danville High School and Morgan County High School, 1952-1987.
Preceded in death by parents; sister, Wilma A. Lockhart Hutson Burleson; and two brothers, James E. Lockhart and Norman B. Lockhart.
Survivors include wife, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Heflin Lockhart, of Hartselle; daughter, Abigail H. Lockhart of Lilburn, Georgia; two sons, Timothy J. Lockhart (Anne) of Norfolk, Virginia, and Andrew H. Lockhart (Leslie) of Huntsville, Alabama; three grandchildren, Jackson T. Lockhart, Bailey H. Lockhart, and Margaret E. G. Lockhart.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hartselle First United Methodist Church Capital Fund.
