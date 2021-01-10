DECATUR — John Landon Hatcher died January 3, 2021 surrounded by his wife, children, son-in-law and caregivers. John was 85 years old, and had battled Parkinson’s and dementia for over five years. The last two weeks of his life, he fought hard against pneumonia and COVID-19.
John (Dad, Pop, Landon, Tuffy) was born at home along with his twin brother, James Lemuel, on August 12, 1935 in Hatcher Hollow, McEwen, Tennessee to Dorsey and Ruth Parker Hatcher. John and his brother Jim worked hard to help support their large family. They continued to do this while attending Vanderbilt University, where they both received electrical engineering degrees. Their book, entitled Going to Camp: A Memoir of Twin Boys’ Quest for Education in the Rural South, tells of their journey through childhood and their eventual admission to Vanderbilt. Jim Hatcher, John’s twin, preceded him in death on September 11, 2020. Jim’s daughter Pam Wallis sent us this note on the night John died:
“I saw a rainbow this morning...I had a sense your dad (John) might pass away today and had a feeling that the rainbow was my dad (Jim) letting me know it was OK, he loved us, and that they (the Twins) would be together.”
During his time at Vanderbilt, John met his wife of 61 years, Frances Tate Hatcher (Frankie). He often referred to her as “his date” or “babe.” They were married in Nashville, Tennessee on May 16, 1959. Jobs took them to other places like Ann Arbor, Michigan, where his sons James Edwin (Jimmy) and John Dorsey (Johnny, J.D.) were born. They then moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, where their daughter Anita Frances (Sissy, Sneedro, Sneedge, B.D.) was born. Eventually, John and Frankie ended up in Decatur, Alabama, where John worked at the Army Missile Command at Redstone Arsenal for over 30 years.
Although John settled in Decatur, part of him never left Hatcher Hollow in McEwen, Tennessee. John spent many happy days working on his Blue Creek farm and his farm in Hatcher Hollow with his family and siblings.
There were many who cared for John during his last years of life. His wife Frankie was there through it all: the rough times, the funny times, and the sweet times. His caregivers Melissa and Tracy stayed on even after John was diagnosed with COVID-19, working 12-hour shifts to care for John and support his family. For that we are eternally grateful. Other caregivers that have a special place in our hearts for their care are Mattie and Hazel. A special thanks to Lillie, who managed the caregivers, coming out herself if one of them was unable.
John will be greatly missed by his wife Frankie and his children: John Dorsey Hatcher (Connie), James Edwin Hatcher (Susan), and Anita Hatcher Russell (Chris). He adored his eight grandchildren: Nathan (Katie), Bradley, Brittany (Will), Will (Brittney), Steven (Libby), Emily, Melissa and Jessica, as well as his great-grandchildren Rose and Jimmy.
John came from a large family. Those who passed on before him were his parents Dorsey and Ruth Hatcher, as well as his siblings Bethel, Mary, Ruby, Polly, Raymond, Clifford, Sarah, Richard, Virginia and James. His surviving siblings are Robert Hatcher (Donna), Edwin Hatcher (Dolene), Butch Hatcher (Brenda), Cookie Hatcher, as well as dozens of nieces and nephews who loved him dearly!
A joint memorial service with his brother Jim’s family will be held in Hatcher Hollow in October of 2021, when the risks of COVID-19 will have hopefully abated.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, our family would encourage you to do something for someone in need. John was that way, always ready to help cut down a tree, build a piece of furniture, or help someone financially. One way to do this would be to give to your local food bank or your favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.