THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA — John Lillington LeGrand sadly passed away unexpectedly at his home in the Villages, FL on Friday, July 29th, 2022. He was 79 years old. Born April 8, 1943, in Chapel Hill, NC to John Q. and Lucy B. LeGrand (both deceased). John is survived by two children, daughter, Lucy LeGrand Walser, husband, Adam Walser and granddaughter, Sally Walser, whom he adored; son, John Wheeler LeGrand and his wife, Janet LeGrand. Additional family: brother Dr. Gordon LeGrand (deceased), nephews, Gordon and Charles, wife, Alaine LeGrand and their son, Thomas LeGrand. He shared the last nine years of his life with his loving constant companion, Maria Moretti Gruenewald.

