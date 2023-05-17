ARLEY — Funeral for John Leonard Rackley, 87, will be Friday, May 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with James Corum, Ralph Parrish and Jock Barns officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Alabama National Cemetery at a later date. No visitation is scheduled.
