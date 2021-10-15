DANVILLE — Graveside service for John Mark Lindsey, 68, will be Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Reverend John Lindsey officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No public visitation is scheduled.
Mark passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born September 10, 1953 in Morgan County to George W. Lindsey and Elizabeth Ann Beck Lindsey. Mark graduated from Danville High School and attended Calhoun Community College. He loved playing baseball in high school and college. He loved raising quarter horses. He was a crane operator for Wolverine Tube and for Freight Management until retirement in 2015. Mark was a beloved father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include two daughters, Emily Ann Graves (Dustin) and Jenna Marie White (Matthew); three brothers, Ray Lindsey (Marty), Kenneth Lindsey, David Lindsey (Robin); three grandchildren, Grace Ann Graves, Kaylee Ann Graves, Aidan Matthew White; three nephews, two nieces, one great-nephew.
