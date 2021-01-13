DECATUR — John Michael Landrum earned his heavenly wings on January 9, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19 @ Decatur Morgan Hospital in Decatur Alabama. He was born October 14, 1962 in Covington, Kentucky. He was the second of five children. His father, Ronald J. Landrum, mother, Clarita Jones Landrum, and brother, Douglas Landrum preceded him in death.
After graduating from Grant County High School in Kentucky in 1981, Mike enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Blytheville Arkansas. He served honorably until 1986.
He then entered into his life’s purpose of protecting and serving the public as a police officer. Mike was a member of Dry Ridge Police Department in Kentucky. He then moved to Alabama and became the Chief of Police for Arley Police Department in Winston County. On March 14, 1991, Mike started working at Decatur Police Department. Mike was a 3rd shift Field Training Officer for many years. Mike then transferred to dayshift and became a School Resource Officer.Mike truly loved teaching, mentoring, and being the “Cool cop” during the ACES summer program working with at risk youth from the housing authority in Decatur. Mike served at multiple schools but his biggest assignments were Austin High School and Oak Park Middle School. In 2009, Mike trained and became a K-9 handler for Maddie the first in school police dog. On April 1, 2015, Both Maddie and Mike retired from Decatur Police Department.
Mike met his wife, Crystal Rice Landrum in 1994 at an off-duty job in the ER of Decatur General Hospital. They became friends and were married May 27, 2001. He was the love of her life, best friend, and spiritual prayer partner. Mike had two daughters from his first marriage, Kristen Dunfield (Chris) and Michelle Landrum, both of Florida. Mike had a daughter of the heart that he adopted with a Burger King French Fry years ago, Sarah Morgan Brown. Then in 2009, after eight years of marriage, Mike and Crystal had Emma Gayle Landrum and life has never had a dull moment since that day.
Mike served as a co-leader for The Calvary Watchman Security Team. He was a kind, loving, laughing, saved, redeemed, and renewed Child of God. Mike’s main hobby was church, anything with Emma Gayle, and spoiling Crystal like a Queen. He was truly a Five Star Man. If you ever met Mike you will remember he always had a smile and his laughter was contagious.
Mike is also survived by three sisters, Jayna Carper (Sean), Robin Doyle, and Jenifer Biddle (Tom). He has two beautiful grandbabies, Luna and Luke Dunfield of Florida. He also has a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers will be retired police officers: Chief Ed Taylor, Eddie Wallace, Mike Cowart, and Johnny Coker. He will also have Brothers in Christ, Brian McQueen and John Hinson Sr.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Judge Greg Cain, Alice Evens, Randy Cavnar, and Al Ballesteros. The Decatur Police Department and Calvary Watchmen Security Team.
Visitation was Tuesday, January 12, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Another visitation will be today, January 13, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Assembly. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
The family requests that mask be worn during the visitation and funeral service.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
