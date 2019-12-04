SOMERVILLE
Funeral service for John Milt Maxwell, Sr., 80, will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother John Maxwell and Neal Grantham officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Maxwell, who died on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Summerford Nursing Home Rehab, was born July 3, 1939, in Morgan County to Rexie Maxwell and Lora May Mason Maxwell. He was employed by NAPA Auto Parts for 45 years in Hartselle as a parts man. He worshipped at Somerville Church of Christ. He loved his family and sharing his stories of his life with them. He enjoyed fishing, Alabama football and helping others. He was preceded in death by wife, Lynda E. Foshee Maxwell; five brothers, Bly, Cohen, Delver, Jake and Ceigal Maxwell; a sister, Loene Hamilton and a great-grandson, Jesse Maxwell.
Survivors include one son, John Maxwell, Jr. (Lisa); one brother, Aclin Maxwell; three grandchildren, Jonathan Maxwell (Anna), Benjamin Maxwell (Lacey) and Courtney Maxwell Lankford (Blake); and four great-grandchildren, Lorelai, Lynda Elizabeth, Lucy and Jude.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the Melissa George Neonatal Memorial Fund at Huntsville Hospital Foundation, in honor of Jesse Robert Maxwell.
