SOMERVILLE — The funeral service for John Larry Monk will be on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 1 p.m., in the chapel of Peck Funeral Home with Geoff Halbrooks officiating and Peck Funeral Home handling arrangements. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m., on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Peck Funeral Home and burial will be at Valhermoso Springs Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.